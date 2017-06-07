KUNM

Comey Opening Statement For Senate Intelligence Hearing, Annotated

By 41 minutes ago
  • Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. His opening testimony was released on Wednesday.
    Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. His opening testimony was released on Wednesday.
    Yuri Gripas/AFP/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Before Comey was fired on May 9, he led the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential ties between Trump associates and Russia. That probe is now led by a special prosecutor.

The Senate committee posted Comey's opening statement a day early. In it, Comey says President Trump asked him for "loyalty" at a dinner in January and later in the Oval Office said he "hope[d] you can let" the investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn "go." The White House has denied that Trump ever asked for the investigation to be shut down.

Here are his full prepared remarks, annotated by NPR journalists.

Loading...

Tags: 
Donald Trump
James Comey
FBI

Related Content

Trump Tweets: A History Of Gaffes From Comparing Wives To The 6-Point Star

By Jul 5, 2016

Donald Trump insists he didn't mean anything anti-Semitic by his weekend tweet depicting Democratic rival Hillary Clinton alongside a six-point star and piles of $100 bills. Assuming that's true, it's yet another unforced error for the Trump campaign, in what's become an almost constant stream of errors, gaffes, and other blunders.

Trump's Tax Plan In New Mexico

By May 2, 2017
ccPixs.com

KUNM Call In Show 5/4 8a. President Trump has announced the outline of a tax plan that would lower taxes on businesses owners and the wealthy. He says it will help working families too, by giving breaks for things like child care. Critics on the left say the plan mostly helps the rich, while some on the right worry such big cuts would balloon the federal deficit. We'll look at some of the details we know and explore how they might affect New Mexicans. We'd like to hear from you! Would these tax changes help you or your business? Are you worried they might hurt people in the state? 