Sun 12 November - Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA) is a worldwide series of readings and performances in October and November of short climate change plays presented in support of the United Nations 23rd Conference of the Parties now underway in Bonn, Germany.

From over 100 plays, Camino Real Productions has chosen the following plays:

GAIA by Hiro Kanagawa (Canada/Japan)

399 by Abhishek Majumdar (India)

HOMO SAPIENS by Chantal Bilodeau (Canada)

THE CALL, by Kasaya Manulevu (Fiji)

APPRECIATION by Katie Pearl (US)

NEW MICHAEL by Steven Sewell (Australia)

THIS by Caridad Svich (US)

BRACKENDALE by Elaine Ávila (Canada.US)

NOCTURNE by Jordan Tannahill (Canada)

Produced by Camino Real Productions, Valli Marie Rivera directs a cast featuring Brennan Foster, Darryl De Loach, Casey Mraz, Ninette Mordaunt, and Dianne Villegas, with original music by Casey Mraz.

