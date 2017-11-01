City Questioning APD Monitor's Neutrality, New Mexico Leads Way On Paper Ballots

City Questioning APD Reform Monitor’s Neutrality – Albuquerque Journal

The city of Albuquerque filed a motion Tuesday seeking an evidentiary hearing on whether the independent monitor overseeing reform in the police department is unbiased.

The Albuquerque Journal reports city officials cited one of James Ginger’s staff members who said Ginger has an “ax to grind.” The motion also states that Ginger warned the Albuquerque Police Department of collateral damage in the reform process.

A 2014 investigation by the Department of Justice found a pattern of excessive force by APD officers. Ginger is overseeing the agreement between DOJ and the city and reports on reform progress to a federal judge.

Ginger has been critical of the process so far. He could not be reached for comment, but under the DOJ agreement he is prohibited from making public comments about the reform efforts.

Joanne Fine, a member of the Police Oversight Board, said she sees the city’s motion as more evidence that officials are resistant to reform. City Attorney Jessica Hernandez said the city is still committed to working with Ginger.

Tribe Nixes Plan To Build Tram In Grand Canyon – Associated Press

Members of the Navajo Nation Tribal Council voted down legislation to build an aerial tram to take paying visitors to a riverside boardwalk in the Grand Canyon.

The council voted 16-2 against the bill during a special session Tuesday in Window Rock, Arizona. It was the first time the full council had taken up the measure since it was introduced last year.

Some tribal delegates raised concerns about the development resulting in more public safety demands, while others questioned a $65 million investment that would be required by the tribe for roads, water, power lines and communications infrastructure.

Critics showed up to urge lawmakers to oppose the project. They have said the area is sacred and that the proposed development would mar the landscape.

Study Finds New Mexico Not Prepared For Another Recession – Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

A study says that the New Mexico is not prepared to withstand another recession, should it come, given its depleted financial reserves.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a "stress test" by Moody's Analytics that looked at New Mexico's current state of finances was published earlier this month.

According to the analysis, the state needs to have 10 percent of its budget in reserve in order to make through a moderate recession without resorting to many significant tax hikes or cutting back services.

The study also determined the state would need 17.1 percent in reserves to stay afloat in a severe recession.

State officials say New Mexico is set to finish 2017 with 5.5 percent of its budget in reserves and have 3.4 percent by the end of June 2018.

Route 66 Hotel Project Aims For December Opening – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

Developers of an $18 million project along historic Route 66 say they are aiming for a December opening of the revamped property.

The face-lift of the storied El Vado motor lodge in Albuquerque includes a boutique hotel, a new mixed-use building next door and an events center.

The lobby of the hotel will have a taproom that will feature local brews, and General Manager Carrie Confair is lining up different businesses to operate food trucks at the site.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that plans to redevelop El Vado have been in the works for years.

The original motel opened in 1937. It's among the sites highlighted by the National Park Service as a historically significant example of the automobile tourism that sprouted up along Route 66.

Defense Attorney Says Ex-Lawmaker Not To Blame – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

A defense attorney for former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego says testimony and evidence will show the politician did not use his elected office to profit from the sale of a state-owned building.

Defense attorney Thomas Clark on Tuesday delivered his opening statement at the start of a corruption trial against Griego in state district court.

Clark contends that Griego never voted as a lawmaker to clear the sale and was not promised a commission until the Legislature adjourned in 2014. He said evidence will show that a state agency wanted the sale to go forward, and that Griego's involvement was common knowledge in the highest levels of state government.

Griego has pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud, bribery, perjury and unlawful interest in a public contract.

New Mexico Leads Way On Paper Ballots – Santa Fe New Mexican

Despite a shift to electronic voting in recent years, New Mexico has continued to rely on paper ballots and now more states are moving to that practice.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports government officials say retaining paper ballots has made New Mexico less vulnerable to hacking such as the attacks by Russian hackers on 21 states’ voting systems last year.

All of the state’s counties use paper ballots following a law passed by the Legislature in 2006 requiring the ballots be held. Electronic scanners count the ballots and the actual paper forms are stored for about two years.

More states are returning to a paper ballot system. However, experts warn there are still many ways to interfere with elections, even with a paper trail.