Sun. 12/25 6p. A Christmas Carol: REDUX from Ready, Set, Panic for CBC Radio retells the Charles Dickens classic in the present day, giving it a satirical comedic spin. Amidst a crumbling economy, skyrocketing unemployment, and mass protests on Wall Street, cheapskate Scrooge (the 1%) refuses to share his wealth with those less fortunate (the 99%). Join our narrator, Russell Thomas, as he recounts this classic Christmas tale with visits by The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future (all while he battles his own ghosts due to a recent divorce).

