Sun. 2/26 6p. Britain’s Wireless Theatre Company takes us into the home of the Prime Minister and introduces us to the most important character at 12 Downing Street -- not the PM but the cat, in this case Chief Mauser OSCAR, the furriest of all Civil Servants, the witty and opinionated observer of all events inside and outside, keenly commenting on the previous reign as the ousted PM is preparing to leave, making way for a very new regime. Wonderfully indiscreet, Oscar reveals all…