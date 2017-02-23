Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of Popejoy Hall

As President of the University of New Mexico from 1948-1968, Thomas L. Popejoy understood the value of the performing arts and having a proper hall to house them. He also understood the obstacles in getting such a hall built.

New Mexico PBS explores the history of the iconic Popejoy Hall venue in a new documentary - Popejoy@50 - which premiered on February 23, 2017, on New Mexico PBS.

Arcie Chapa, Interim Director of the Center for Regional Studies at UNM, and director/producer of the documentary, spoke with KUNM's Chris Boros about the new film celebrating the 50th anniversary of the hall.