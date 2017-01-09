Candidates Gear Up For ABQ Mayoral Race

After last year’s fatiguing election cycle, candidates in Albuquerque are gearing up for another one: The 2017 race for mayor.

The Albuquerque city clerk says five people have declared their intention to use public financing for the 2017 mayoral race—including Democratic state Auditor Tim Keller, who has not yet officially announced his candidacy.

Republican City Councilor Dan Lewis did though, and launched his run on Sunday by talking about adding 300 officers to the city’s police force and making sure police department leaders are committed to real change. Several other candidates have also thrown their hats into the ring. The election is in early October.

We’ll have a better idea of who will be on the ballot at the end of April when candidates have to submit nominating petition signatures to the city clerk. You can also count on buzz this year about some City Council seats that will be up for grabs.