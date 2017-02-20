Burque’s Flow With Mercedez Holtry

Mon.2/20, 7p: Oral history through "testimonio" is at the heart of the community collective project, Humans of New Mexico/Humanos de Nuevo México. We´ll listen to the powerful story of Albuquerque poet, Mercedez Holtry who talks about rooting identity into her craft. Mercedez, is born and raised in Albuquerque and is part of the up and in coming local artist to keep an eye out for: “Burque in a sense is a rough town. It can be rough; it can be filled with heartache. There's a lot of bad that happens here but in my heart I know there's more good that tops that bad.”

She goes on to talk about her own self-identity formations:

“I've come to the conclusion that I’m a mestiza. I'm a mix child. I come from all of this beautiful rich history within New Mexico.”

With the goal of gathering the diversity of New Mexican cultural traditions, the project Humans of New Mexico focuses on oral history -recorded and archived for future generations- prioritizing oral and language traditions. This show was hosted by Moisés Santos with Rafael Martínez, edition and production by Froilan Orozco along with recording, edition and transcription of the interviews by the Humans of New Mexico collective, with the support of Cristina Baccin, Coordinator of Espejos de Aztlán.

Photo Credits: Adam Rubinstein http://www.stoppeddown.studio