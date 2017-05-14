Book Details Tragic Story Of "Shining Girls" Poisoned By Radium

Author Kate Moore will speak on Monday May 15 at 7 p.m. at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History in Albuquerque about her book “Radium Girls: The Dark Story Of America’s Shining Women.” It tells the story of the women employed to paint watches and clocks with radium-based paint, starting in World War I. At the time radium was considered a miracle element that many touted would improve health. These women became the first proof of just how deadly radium was. Moore delves into their stories and how their quest for recognition and compensation helped protect future generations of workers in the nuclear industry, including those at the Manhattan Project in New Mexico.