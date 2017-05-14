KUNM
Book Details Tragic Story Of "Shining Girls" Poisoned By Radium

Author Kate Moore will speak on Monday May 15 at 7 p.m. at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History in Albuquerque about her book “Radium Girls: The Dark Story Of America’s Shining Women.” It tells the story of the women employed to paint watches and clocks with radium-based paint, starting in World War I. At the time radium was considered a miracle element that many touted would improve health. These women became the first proof of just how deadly radium was. Moore delves into their stories and how their quest for recognition and compensation helped protect future generations of workers in the nuclear industry, including those at the Manhattan Project in New Mexico.  

Mae Keane, One Of The Last 'Radium Girls,' Dies At 107

Dec 28, 2014

Editor's note, Jan. 15, 2015: Mae Keane was one of the last "radium girls," but not the last one. Please scroll down to the bottom of this page to see the full correction note.

Before turning the page on 2014, All Things Considered is paying tribute to some of the people who died this year whose stories you may not have heard — including Mae Keane.

In the early 1920s, the hot new gadget was a wristwatch with a glow-in-the-dark dial.

"Made possible by the magic of radium!" bragged one advertisement.