Bond Boosts Voter Turnout In Santa Fe, Albuquerque Opening Office For Immigrants And Refugees

Santa Fe Sees Near-Record Turnout For School Election – Santa Fe New Mexican

About 8,300 people in Santa Fe voted Tuesday for a $100 million bond in an unusually high turnout for school-board elections.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports nearly 10 percent of all eligible voters went to the polls, about double the number who voted four years ago in school elections. Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García attributed the spike to the bond issue and an anonymous mailer that tried to derail it.

The bond will add about $80 to property tax bills for homes valued at $300,000 in the district. Voters elected Kate Noble and Lorraine Price to the Santa Fe Public Schools Board in uncontested races. George Gamble beat out incumbent Pablo Sedillo Jr. for a seat on the Santa Fe Community College governing board.

Memorial To Halt Chaco Area Fracking Fails In Committee – Associated Press

A symbolic measure aimed at trying to halt oil and gas drilling around Chaco Cultural National Historical Park has failed to pass out of a New Mexico Legislative panel.

The House Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee voted 6-6 on Tuesday on memorial about drilling in the greater Chaco area. The memorial requests the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to consider a temporary moratorium on fracking-related lease sales and permit approvals in the northwestern New Mexico territory many tribes say is sacred.

Despite passionate pleas from some homeowners and tribal leaders, the memorial failed to get out of committee on a tie vote.

Santa Clara Pueblo Governor Michael Chavarria urged lawmakers to help give Mother Nature "a time out."

But oil and gas officials said concerns about fracking should go through the proper channels.

Eddy County Officials: Plot Targeted Officers, Families – Artesia Daily Press, Associated Press

Authorities in Eddy County say a drug investigation unveiled a plot to harm law enforcement officers and their families.

The Artesia Daily Press reports that 17 arrests were made Feb. 1-2 as authorities went to dozens of homes and interviewed approximately 100 people during the drug investigation.

Officials said information turned up by the multi-agency investigation indicates the alleged plot to harm officers and their families targeted specific Artesia and Carlsbad police officers and county sheriff's deputies and their families.

District Attorney Diana Luce says the alleged plot is of "grave concern and the highest priority for investigation and prosecution."

New Mexico Bill To Spare Wild Bears Stalls In Legislature – Associated Press

The New Mexico Legislature is showing little interest in rewriting regulations that can require the euthanizing of wild bears and other wild animals that attack humans to test for rabies.

The proposal responds to public outrage over the decision to kill a mother black bear last year following an attack on a marathon runner in the Valles Caldera National Preserve in northern New Mexico.

A committee in the state House of Representatives declined Monday to act on legislation that would allow a case-by-case review of whether wild animals involved in attacks should be euthanized and tested for rabies based on animal behavior and likelihood of rabies.

The bill drew opposition from the New Mexico departments of Health and Game and Fish. State officials say the current rules ensure public safety.

Navajo Nation President Vetoes Funding For Disaster Relief – Farmington Daily Times, Associated Press

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has vetoed a resolution that would have provided funding for disaster assistance.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that Begaye on Sunday line-item vetoed the resolution, which would have provided $242,576 in supplemental funding to 33 chapters to help residents respond to recent winter weather. The funding would have come from the Unreserved Undesignated Fund Balance.

In a memorandum sent to Speaker LoRenzo Bates and the council, Begaye said the resolution did not comply with tribal law. He said the Unreserved Undesignated Fund Balance would drop too low if the resolution were passed.

He also wrote that tribal law requires any distribution to be divided in a manner so that 50 percent of the funding is equally distributed among the tribe's 110 chapters.

Report: Only 1/3 New Mexico Families Access Child Care Help - By Russell Contreras, Associated Press

A new report says only around a third of families eligible for child care assistance take advantage of the program in New Mexico — one of the nation's poorest states.

Children, Youth, and Families Department Secretary Monique Jacobson says a new report looking into child care in the state found that more families could be signing up for the program but the state is doing better than others.

The report released Wednesday says New Mexico ranked 10th nationally on eligible families signing up for child care assistance. It also says New Mexico is first in the nation in eligible Hispanic families taking advantage of the federally-funded program.

Allen Sanchez, president and CEO of CHI St. Joseph's Children, says he believed the need was even greater than state officials suggest. He says some eligible families are getting turned away.

Albuquerque Opening New Immigrant Affairs Office – Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque will open a new office to serve immigrants and refugees in the city under a $300,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Mayor Richard Berry said the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs will drive home the idea that newcomers are welcome. The announcement comes after a city council meeting Monday night where speakers urged councilors to affirm an existing resolution declaring Albuquerque immigrant-friendly.

Berry said the new office will open in July in city hall with the goal of alleviating fears among immigrants and refugees at a time when rhetoric is heating up around the country as well as New Mexico.

The role of the office is not to check immigration status, Berry said.