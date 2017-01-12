KUNM

Bill Would Expand Medical Cannabis Access

By 47 minutes ago
  • Rusty Blazenhoff / Creative Commons

The state Department of Health has struggled to quickly process applications for the medical cannabis program, and supplies sometimes run short. Lawmakers have proposed a bill that could address those issues and improve access for patients.

Senator Cisco McSorley says the state’s medical cannabis law hasn’t been changed much since it was passed a decade ago, and his legislation would tackle some of the program’s problems. It would more than double the amount of plants licensed producers can grow, and increase the amount of cannabis a patient or caregiver can have at one time.

"It helps cancer patients, it helps PTSD patients," said McSorley. "This is as good as addressing some of the symptoms of these conditions as anything else."

As things stand, patients in the program have to renew their ID cards with the Department of Health every year. McSorley’s bill would also extend that to every three years. He says processing applications and renewals less often will end up saving the state money. DOH does not receive revenue for renewals.

The session starts on Tuesday.

Tags: 
#legislation
#SenatorMcSorley
#medicalcannabis
#DepartmentofHealth
#NMPol
#nmleg

Related Content

2017 Legislative Preview

By Jan 10, 2017
Marisa Demarco / KUNM

KUNM Call in Show 1/12 8a: State lawmakers return to Santa Fe next week for a 60-day session during which they'll have to make some tough decisions about the budget, education, criminal justice, government accountability and more. We’ll talk to legislative leaders about their priorities and discuss those proposals with our own panel of experts. What are your priorities? What do you most want state legislators to work on this session? We'd like to hear from you. Email callinshow@kunm.org or call in toll-free 1-877-899-5866 live during the show.

Medical Cannabis Board Rejects Rule Changes

By Rita Daniels Aug 27, 2014
eggroll via flickr

 

The board that oversees New Mexico's medical marijuana program this week unanimously rejected rule changes proposed by the state Department of Health. 

Dr. William Johnson chairs the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board which is made up of doctors.  He says many of the changes proposed by the Department of Health would hurt patient access to medical marijuana. 

 

NM House OKs Bill To Lower Marijuana Penalties

By Associated Press Mar 12, 2013

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to lessen penalties for marijuana possession has passed the House.

The measure was approved Monday on a 37-33 vote and goes to the Senate.

The proposal would impose civil penalty fines on adults convicted a first time for having up to four ounces of marijuana. Jail time would be eliminated for possessing up to eight ounces.

After Medical Marijuana Legalized, Medicare Prescriptions Drop For Many Drugs

By Shefali Luthra Jul 6, 2016

Prescription drug prices continue to climb, putting the pinch on consumers. Some older Americans appear to be seeking an alternative to mainstream medicines that has become easier to get legally in many parts of the country. Just ask Cheech and Chong.