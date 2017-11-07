ART Project Increases Security

The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project is looking to attract new riders. That means cameras: on buses, at ART stops, and at intersections.

Construction workers are installing surveillance cameras at the new ART stops—and at each intersection along Central from the University Area to the Heights. The cameras will be monitored by the Albuquerque Police Department in real time, and the city’s Transit Department.

Dayna Crawford, project manager of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit plan, said they are planning to install four cameras at each ART stop. A customer service call button, monitored by APD’s Real Time Crime Center, will be at each stop as well.

“The whole idea of the new upgraded service for ART is to make people that perhaps don’t normally ride the transit system to feel more comfortable out there”, she said, “and to just improve the overall experience for the people who do ride."

Each ART bus will have another 18 cameras on board, as well as an increased number of security officers.

Crawford said the ART Project doesn’t have a definite completion date yet, but they are more than 80 percent of the way there.