KUNM

ART Project Increases Security

By 5 minutes ago
  • Four security cameras will be installed at every ART stop.
    Four security cameras will be installed at every ART stop.
    Albuquerque Transit / Creative Commons

The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project is looking to attract new riders. That means cameras: on buses, at ART stops, and at intersections.

Construction workers are installing surveillance cameras at the new ART stops—and at each intersection along Central from the University Area to the Heights. The cameras will be monitored by the Albuquerque Police Department in real time, and the city’s Transit Department.

Dayna Crawford, project manager of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit plan, said they are planning to install four cameras at each ART stop. A customer service call button, monitored by APD’s Real Time Crime Center, will be at each stop as well.

“The whole idea of the new upgraded service for ART is to make people that perhaps don’t normally ride the transit system to feel more comfortable out there”, she said, “and to just improve the overall experience for the people who do ride."

Each ART bus will have another 18 cameras on board, as well as an increased number of security officers.

Crawford said the ART Project doesn’t have a definite completion date yet, but they are more than 80 percent of the way there.

Tags: 
Albuquerque
CABQ
#ARTProject
Albuquerque transit
art
Transit Department
Albuquerque Rapid Transit

Related Content

ABQ Public Transportation And The Rapid Transit Plan

By Feb 8, 2016
Albuquerque Transit / Creative Commons

KUNM Call In Show Thu. 2/11 8a: The city of Albuquerque was approved for a federal grant to build a rapid transit bus system down Central Avenue. The city would also borrow $13 million to fund the project. The design would create a center lane along the corridor for buses running every 7 to 8 minutes.

Animal Rescue And Adoption

By Oct 31, 2017
Animal Humane Society

The Children's Hour 11/4 9a: What should you do when you find a stray dog or cat, and have you been looking for a FURR ever friend?  Animal Humane New Mexico will join the KUNM Kids in the studio with some critters and advice about animal rescue and adoption. 

Think New Mexico: Less Money For Admin, More For Classrooms

By Oct 26, 2017
VickyTH via Flickr / Creative Commons License

Think New Mexico has released their latest report along with a new initiative to improve the state’s public schools by moving over $100 million from school district administrative offices to the classrooms.  Founder and Executive Director, Fred Nathan, spoke with KUNM’s Chris Boros.