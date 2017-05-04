KUNM
Related Program: 
Corazón Tanguero

Argentinian Tango & Folk Quinteto Bataraz

By 54 minutes ago
  • Quinteto Bataraz
    Quinteto Bataraz
    www.quintetobataraz.com.ar

Sat. 5/6, 4:15p: With a classical tango formation, Bataraz Quintet led by Lisandro Baum, goes back and forth through folk music and tango. With their own compositions, this young band brings more layers to tango´s rural origins and  changes the intensity of its urban rythm.

Winner of two Gardel Awards (an Argentinian equivalent to the Grammy Award), first Prize in the National Arts Fund Program for the Promotion of Argentinian Folk Music Albums, and chosen to represent Argentina at WOMEX 16, Quinteto Bataraz is an outstanding example of Buenos Aires´ new generation of musicians.

In an interview with Lisandro Baum (director, pianist and arranger) hosted by Cristina Baccin, we talk about how this new generation throw themselves fearless to innovating tango. The band members are Sebastián Henríquez (guitar), Carolina Cajal (double bass), Matías Gobbo (bandoneon), and Pablo Farhat (violin). 

Tags: 
Tango
Quinteto Bataraz
Argentinian Folk Music
Nuevo Tango
Premios Gardel
Gardel Awards

Related Content

Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016 (I)

By Cristina Baccin Jul 1, 2016
By Pablo Lobato

Sat. 6/18, 4:15p: We feature best tango Albums awarded by Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016: Rubén Rada, Mariana Novoa, Omar Mollo, Orquesta de Tango de La Una et al hosted by Cristina Baccin.
 

Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016 (III)

By Sep 16, 2016

Sat. 7/16 4:15p: We feature songs of nominees as best Conceptual Tango Albums & Alternative Tango in Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016 : be ready to listen González Tuñon´s poetry, and Gothic tango with La Chicana hosted by Cristina Baccin.

Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016 (II)

By Jul 1, 2016
Caricatura de Carlos Gardel
Artist: El Tomi / www.telam.com.ar

Sat. July 2, 4:15p: We´ll feature best tango Artists on Alternative Tango & New musicians nominated by Argentinian Premios Gardel 2016 : be ready to listen new, creative and rebellious tango such as Tanghetto, Hernán Lucero et al.