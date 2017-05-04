Argentinian Tango & Folk Quinteto Bataraz

Sat. 5/6, 4:15p: With a classical tango formation, Bataraz Quintet led by Lisandro Baum, goes back and forth through folk music and tango. With their own compositions, this young band brings more layers to tango´s rural origins and changes the intensity of its urban rythm.

Winner of two Gardel Awards (an Argentinian equivalent to the Grammy Award), first Prize in the National Arts Fund Program for the Promotion of Argentinian Folk Music Albums, and chosen to represent Argentina at WOMEX 16, Quinteto Bataraz is an outstanding example of Buenos Aires´ new generation of musicians.

In an interview with Lisandro Baum (director, pianist and arranger) hosted by Cristina Baccin, we talk about how this new generation throw themselves fearless to innovating tango. The band members are Sebastián Henríquez (guitar), Carolina Cajal (double bass), Matías Gobbo (bandoneon), and Pablo Farhat (violin).