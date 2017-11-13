Aquifer Drop Threatens Communities, Nearly Half Of Captured Bears Released In Rio Arriba County

Rural Areas At Risk As Water Levels Drop In Massive Aquifer – Denver Post, Albuquerque Journal

The draining of a massive aquifer that underlies portions of eight states is drying up steams, causing fish to disappear and threatening the livelihood of farmers who rely on it for their crops.

The Denver Post reports that it analyzed federal data and found the Ogallala aquifer shrank twice as fast over the past six years compared with the previous 60.

Also known as the High Plains Aquifer, the Ogallala underlies 175,000 square miles including portions of Colorado, Wyoming Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said in a June report that the aquifer lost 10.7 million acre-feet of storage between 2013 and 2015.

Water levels in the Ogallala have been dropping for decades as irrigators pump water faster than rainfall can recharge it.

Audit: Financial Mismanagement Is Costing UNM Lots Of Money – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

A special audit of the University of New Mexico's athletics department and affiliated fundraising operations found the school has received $256,000 less than it should have from its athletics marketing contractor.

State Auditor Tim Keller tells the Albuquerque Journal that the problems will continue unless UNM designates a full-time financial officer and requires better accountability of the athletics department and its fundraising arms.

The 58-page audit report also found that the UNM had provided donor-related perks to 23 people who had made no monetary contributions to the university or its fundraising arms, overpaid three coaches and mistakenly paid for a women's basketball player's scholarship with money donated specifically for the ski team.

UNM officials don't dispute most of the findings and say the school already is addressing many of them.

Next Election Up: A Mayor Race In New Mexico's Biggest City - By Russell Contreras, Associated Press

Voters in New Mexico's largest city are preparing to choose its next mayor after the Republican incumbent opted not to seek re-election.

Voters will decide Tuesday between Democrat Tim Keller and Republican Dan Lewis in a race that largely has focused on rising crime in Albuquerque and the city's struggling economy.

The Albuquerque Journal reports large numbers for early voting and that suggests the final turnout could be even higher than in the Oct. 3 election

The election comes a week after Democrats won governorships and legislative seats in Virginia and New Jersey and took mayoral seats in places like Helena, Montana.

State Auditor Keller and Albuquerque City Councilor Lewis are facing off in a runoff after they defeated six other candidates last month. Both say they want to hire 400 officers and have the Albuquerque Police Department return to neighborhood policing amid a rise in violent crime.

There is also a runoff for Lewis’ District 5 City Council seat between Robert Aragon and Cynthia Borrego.

Congressional Candidate Arrested In Stalking Case – KRQE-TV

Police arrested a man running for Congress at an apartment complex in Albuquerque nearly two weeks after issuing a warrant for his arrest for allegedly stalking a woman in Santa Fe.

KRQE-TV reports David Alcon, a Democrat running for the District 2 Congressional seat, is alleged to have sent a woman persistent texts over Halloween weekend. Some suggested he was watching her and one included a shot of his genitals.

He texted her again later to say he was outside her apartment. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 30, but he did not turn himself in and was arrested Friday.

Alcon was convicted in 2007 for stalking a woman. His campaign did not respond to KRQE.

State: Most New Mexico Parents Don't Get Literacy Notices - By Russell Contreras, Associated Press

State officials say most New Mexico parents of students from first to third grade aren't getting required letters notifying them of students' lack of reading skills.

Public New Mexico Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski said Friday the lack of notification is hurting parents with the decision on whether they should hold students back.

According to data released by the Public Education Department, 15,344 notification letters were sent last school year for the 27,143 students deemed not proficient in reading in first to third grade. State law requires school districts to send notification letters midyear to parents of students in those grades struggling with reading proficiency.

State data show that of those 27,143 students, more than 21,000 advanced to the next grade.

Man Dead Following Shootout With New Mexico Deputies – Associated Press

Bernalillo County authorities say a man is dead following a shootout with deputies on the northern edge of Albuquerque.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales told reporters Friday the man had opened fire on deputies after barricading himself inside a home. Four deputies returned fire.

When SWAT team members eventually entered the home, they found the man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities were waiting for positive identification but they believe he is the same man that prompted a call early Friday about a possible aggravated assault in which a man was accused of pointing a gun at his father.

Gonzales confirmed that deputies have been called to the home before.

This is the second time deputies have opened fire this week. A domestic violence suspect was shot and critically injured on Sunday.

Nearly Half Of Captured Bears Released In Rio Arriba County – Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

Records show nearly half of all bears captured by game wardens across New Mexico over the last three years have been released to one northern New Mexico county.

According to documents obtained by The Santa Fe New Mexican under an open-records request, the state Department of Game and Fish has captured 68 bears across New Mexico since 2015 and 32 were released in Rio Arriba County.

Northern New Mexico ranchers and others have long believed that the area has become a dumping ground for bears captured in other parts of the state, causing death of livestock and other property damage.

But a Game and Fish spokesman says there's no evidence that relocated bears are causing abnormal livestock predation in Rio Arriba County.

Oilman, Philanthropist Dies In New Mexico – Farmington Daily Times, Associated Press

An oil and gas pioneer who loved work and was known for his philanthropy has died at his home in northwestern New Mexico.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports that Tom Dugan died Tuesday. He was 91. His family says a memorial service is scheduled for Nov. 18 at San Juan College.

Dugan's granddaughter, Megan Rains, said her grandfather was committed to his company and loved going to work every day. She said he was loyal to the employees at Dugan Production Corp. and they were loyal to him.

A military veteran, he moved to Farmington in the early 1950s after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in petroleum engineering.

His exposure to the oil business started in Kansas with summer jobs at a local oil refinery.

Curry County Jail Earns 3-Year Accreditation – Eastern New Mexico News, Associated Press

The Curry County jail has earned accreditation from a special council of the New Mexico Association of Counties.

Detention Administrator Mark Gallegos tells The Eastern New Mexico News he has been working toward the accreditation since taking over in 2016.

To earn the accreditation, staff updated policies and procedures to meet the 208 mandatory standards developed by the council. They cover areas such as security and mental health.

The detention center passed the inspection of six auditors and will need to do so again in three years to maintain the accreditation. It must also keep documentation to verify that best practices are being followed.

The newspaper reports the designation is significant for a detention center that has been scrutinized for more than a decade after multiple inmates escaped its confines.