Analysts Review Budget Compromise, UNM Regents Make Abdallah Interim President

New Mexico Budget Compromise Comes Under Scrutiny – Associated Press

New Mexico financial analysts say legislation approved by Gov. Susana Martinez last week will provide state government with an additional $83 million — just enough to avoid a deficit in the coming fiscal year.

Credit rating agencies on Tuesday were combing through revisions to New Mexico's financial plan for the fiscal year starting July 1. The state's Republican governor reached a budget compromise Friday with the Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats.

Martinez also vetoed a series of tax increases approved by the Legislature in a special session that reconvenes on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor has agreed to tap bond funds from suspended infrastructure projects to close a budget shortfall last estimated at $70 million. The Legislative Finance Committee says that plan will provide the state general fund with an additional $83 million.

Former Inmate Files Lawsuit Against County Jail – Daily Times, Associated Press

A man claims he suffered permanent injuries after being deprived of medical care for months while detained at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The Daily Times reports Elbert Anderson filed the lawsuit May 16.

Court records state the suit is against several defendants, including the county jail, the San Juan County Commission and the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

According to Court documents, Anderson, who was incarcerated at the county jail from March to December 2015, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from defendants and attorney's fees.

An arrest warrant was issued after he failed to check in with his parole officer shortly after undergoing surgery. Anderson was on probation after being convicted of an attempted child abuse felony charge and driving while under the influence.

Albuquerque Museum To Display Work Of Zuni Carvers – Associated Press

The work of one of Zuni Pueblo's most famous fetish carvers will go on display this summer at the Albuquerque Museum.

Officials say it will be the first retrospective exhibit of Leekya Deyuse's work.

His carvings began gaining notoriety in the early 1900s thanks to the marketing of regional traders in the American Southwest. By the 1950s, his work was sought out by museums and was part of private collections worldwide.

The exhibition — titled The Leekya Family: Master Carvers of Zuni Pueblo — will be on display from June 24 through Sept. 24.

More than 350 works will make up the exhibit and will include pieces made by his contemporaries and descendants.

The family's story will be presented through the voices of his grandsons, Freddie and Francis Leekya, and his daughter, the late Sarah Leekya.

UNM Regents Extend Contract For Interim President – Albuquerque Journal

The University of New Mexico Board of Regents has extended the contract of the current acting president and changed his status to interim.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Chaouki Abdallah’s term is now extended through May 2018. He has been serving as acting president since January after Former President Bob Frank left.

Regent Rob Doughty praised Abdallah’s work over the past five months and said regents could decide on a permanent president by October. Abdallah will be paid $315,087 while in the role of president.

Abdallah was previously provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. He told the Journal he does not want the presidency on a permanent basis.

Grand Jury Indicts Former Gallery Owner – Santa Fe New Mexican

The former owner of a gallery on Santa Fe’s Canyon Road has been indicted for embezzlement over his alleged failure to pay five artists.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a grand jury indicted Steve Brennen for felony embezzlement. He pleaded not guilty and is currently living in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The total amount of the alleged theft is not clear, but one Texas artist says Brennen owes her more than $100,000 for bronze sculptures. Another artist based in Canada says Brennen never returned eight paintings and she said their values range from $900 to $20,000.

Another gallery took over the space at 555 Canyon Road where Brennen’s former gallery was located. Brennen is facing more than 30 years in prison and up to $40,000 in fines if he is convicted on all charges.

ABQ Newscast Delayed After Man Tries Breaking Into Newsroom – KOB-TV, Associated Press

An Albuquerque news station had to delay its Saturday night newscast after a man breached the back lot of the station and tried to enter the building just as it was about to start.

KOB-TV reports the man was first pounding on the front door demanding to be let in. The unidentified man then went through the back and tried to enter the building.

Newscasters said the man was yelling their names. They said Albuquerque police responded quickly and arrested the man on site.

Officers told the station the man may have had mental health issues.

The newscast was delayed by a few minutes.

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 30 Years – Associated Press, KOB-TV

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for more than 30 years.

GWS Auctions Inc. says the plane sold for $430,000 on Saturday at a California event featuring celebrity memorabilia.

The auction house says Elvis designed the interior that has gold-tone woodwork, red velvet seats and red shag carpet. But the red 1962 Lockheed JetStar has no engine and needs a restoration of its cockpit.

A previous owner disputed the auction house's claim the king of rock 'n' roll designed its red velvet interior to KOB-TV.

But a former GWS spokesman told The Associated Press the auction house is confident Elvis designed the interior, which photos show has red velvet seats and red shag carpet.

Liveauctioneers.com says the 1962 red Lockheed JetStar was owned by Elvis and his father, Vernon Presley.

It has been privately owned for 35 years and sitting on a tarmac in Roswell, New Mexico.