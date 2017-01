When you think of children's television programming, PBS probably comes to mind first. From Sesame Street to the glory days of The Electric Company, PBS has been a stable for children's educational programming for decades.

Now, New Mexico PBS is providing all-day programming for children on its new 5.2 digital channel, which launched last Wednesday, January 18, 2017. New Mexico PBS General Manager Franz Joachim spoke with KUNM's Chris Boros about the new PBS Kids Channel.