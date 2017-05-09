AG Wants Meeting On Monuments, Delegation Introduces National Lunch Shaming Legislation

New Mexico AG Seeks Meeting With Feds Over Monument Review – Associated Press

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas wants to meet with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as federal officials review more than two dozen national monuments to determine if they were properly established.

The New Mexico Democrat said in a letter sent Monday to Zinke that residents of the state are proud of their natural and cultural heritage and that designated monuments help protect sites that date back centuries.

Balderas also argued that monuments can serve as economic engines for rural communities.

The monuments to be reviewed include the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in southern New Mexico and Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in the northern part of the state.

Both encompass hundreds of square miles and were created during former President Barack Obama's tenure.

Ex-CIA Operative, Author Puts New Mexico Home On The Market – Associated Press

Former CIA operative, author and activist Valerie Plame Wilson is selling her home in New Mexico.

Sotheby's International Realty has the gated compound on the market for $2.1 million. It's in an affluent neighborhood on the northeast side of Santa Fe.

County records show the property is owned by Plame and her husband, Joe Wilson, a former ambassador. They have lived in Santa Fe for about a decade.

In 2003, Plame was exposed as a CIA operative by officials of the George W. Bush administration in an effort to discredit her husband, who had criticized the decision to invade Iraq.

Plame's memoir was a best-seller. She is a consultant to the Santa Fe Institute, a member of the Global Zero Leadership board and is co-author of a series of espionage novels.

Jury Picked In Murder Case Retrial Of Ex-Deputy – Associated Press

A jury has been picked in the retrial of a former Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy accused in the 2014 shooting death of a fellow deputy during what authorities say stemmed from an alcohol-fueled argument.

Of the 99 potential jurors summoned to appear in state district court in Las Cruces on Monday, 15 were picked including three alternates.

The process took nearly eight hours.

Jurors will have to decide if Tai Chan acted in self-defense or carried out a calculated murder when he shot and killed Jeremy Martin.

The shooting happened Oct. 28, 2014 at a hotel where the two were staying overnight after transporting prisoners to Arizona.

Chan's first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision

Efforts To Stop School-Lunch Shaming Move To Congress – Associated Press

Federal legislation has been introduced by Democratic lawmakers from New Mexico to ensure schools do not stigmatize or cast shame on children as attempts are made to collect lunch debts from parents.

Companion House and Senate bills were introduced Monday that would prohibit schools from singling out children because their parents have not paid school meal bills.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, along with Reps. Ben Ray Lujan and Michelle Lujan Grisham. It mirrors a New Mexico state law adopted this year that cracks down on "lunch shaming" and outlines application procedures to ensure federally subsidized lunches reach eligible children.

The New Mexico-based nonprofit Appleseed developed the original state legislation to help ensure students can eat adequately and avoid any public embarrassment.

Fire In Gila National Forest Near Reserve Grows – Associated Press

Firefighters in southwestern New Mexico are battling a wildfire in the Gila National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday the Kerr Fire has grown to 4.4 square miles (11.4 square kilometers) and is now 17 miles (27 kilometers) northeast of the village of Reserve, New Mexico.

Officials say lightning sparked the blaze on May 1.

The National Weather Service says the area is expected to see gusty winds and more lightning on Monday, hindering efforts to battle the blaze.

The fire is 17 percent contained.

Border Patrol Agent's Trial In Mexican Killing Delayed – Associated Press

The second-degree murder trial of a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of fatally shooting a Mexican teen on the other side of the international border has been delayed again.

The trial of Lonnie Swartz has seen at least six delays since the agent in the Tucson Sector was charged in September 2015.

The latest June 19 trial date was moved to Oct. 12.

Swartz is accused of firing through the border fence from Nogales, Arizona, into Nogales, Sonora, and striking 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez about 10 times. He said Elena Rodriguez threw rocks at him, endangering his life.

The boy's family says that's not true.

Swartz, who is on leave, is also facing a civil rights lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of the boy's mother.

Senate Confirms Trump's Pick For Air Force Secretary - By Richard Lardner, Associated Press

The Senate has confirmed Heather Wilson as secretary of the Air Force.

Senators approved Wilson's nomination 76-22, making her President Donald Trump's first service secretary nominee to be approved by the GOP-led chamber.

Trump's choices for secretaries of the Army and Navy have been forced to withdraw from consideration.

Trump's second choice for Army secretary, Mark Green, stepped aside late last week amid growing criticism over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans.

Wilson is a former Republican congresswoman from New Mexico. She had faced scrutiny from several Democrats for defense industry consulting work she did after leaving Congress in 2009.

She is the first graduate of the Air Force Academy to hold the service's top civilian post.

Eddy County Air Ambulance Service Remains Privately Operated – Current-Argus, Associated Press

New Mexico rescue flights out of Eddy County will remain privately operated after officials rejected contract proposals for a county-owned air ambulance service.

The Current-Argus reports Chair Stella Davis says commissioners might reconsider the proposal once the county has a solid idea of its finances.

Davis had said at the time of the special meeting last week that a special state legislative session could result in more cuts and unfunded mandates. She says it would be best to address the rescue flights after the state's session.

Records show the helicopters would have cost the county $135,000 each per month, totaling in about $5 million per year.

Commissioner James Walterscheid says the county also lacks a contract with local hospitals to ensure they would utilize the county's air ambulances.

West Las Vegas Administrators Have To Reapply For Jobs – Las Vegas Optic, Associated Press

West Las Vegas Schools superintendent says all of the district's administrators will have to reapply for their jobs as part of a district-wide reorganization plan.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Superintendent Christopher Gutierrez announced last week he is making the move because of budget issues and a desire to restructure the district.

A job posting on the district's website seeks applications for five principal positions, an assistant principal, a special education director and an associate superintendent position.

Gutierrez says no administrative positions are being eliminated.

According to the job announcement published on the district's website, all applicants must possess a state administrative license and at least three years of administrative experience.