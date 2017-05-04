KUNM

Advocates Push Back On Bilingual Education Overhaul

By 1 hour ago
  • Megan Morris / Creative Commons via Flickr

Bilingual advocacy groups in New Mexico are pushing back against the state public education department in response to a proposal to overhaul the state’s bilingual education system.  

Victoria Tafoya said she’s ready for changes – she’s been working in bilingual education here for 19 years and is now the operations director with Dual Language Education of New Mexico.  

Tafoya said there’s one small administrative change she supports. "Other than that with the lack of consultation it really has created confusion across the state," Tafoya said. 

Tafoya said the state proposed the overhaul without talking to tribal educators, bilingual schools or non-profits that teach and advocate for more than 50,000 students who are enrolled in the programs across New Mexico. At a hearing this week, PED got an earful about the need for consultation.

A PED spokeswoman sent a statement that said the department remains open to feedback and reiterated that the overhaul would not reduce bilingual education funding or the number of students served.

The department plans to hold another public hearing in three months.

PED's proposal would eliminate three of the state's five bilingual education models: enrichment and maintenance. Students from those programs would be able to enter programs designed under the other three models: dual language, heritage and transitional.

The enrichment model helps native English speaking students learn a prominent language spoken in their community. The maintenance program aims to improve students' English and native languages literacy simultaneously. 

Tags: 
PED
Public Education Department
Victoria Tafoya
Dual Language Education of New Mexico
bilingual
Hannah Skandera

Related Content

Inside Underfunded Special Education Classrooms

By Nov 25, 2015
osaki.photo via CC / Creative Commons via Compfight

New Mexico’s Public Education Department lost a case in federal court last month for underfunding state special education programs. And a state audit revealed that the PED should have spent an additional $110-million dollars between fiscal years 2010 through 2012. Some parents and teachers say there’s a shortage of special education staff.

In Year Three Of PARCC, Some Dream Of Alternate Assessments

By Hannah Colton Feb 23, 2017
Hannah Colton

 

The Public Education Department has been unwavering in its focus on using standardized tests to “raise the bar” for education in New Mexico.

State Senators recently approved a resolution that proposes a new paradigm of student assessment.

Judge Hears Testimony In Teacher Evaluation Case

By Rita Daniels Oct 6, 2015
Night Owl City via Flickr / Creative Commons License

New Mexico’s new teacher evaluation system relies heavily on student test scores and classroom observations. It’s divided educators over how to determine whether a teacher is effective. Testimony continued Tuesday in a case that could decide the future of the teacher evaluation system in New Mexico.