2016: Year In Review

KUNM Year-End Show 12/22 8a: There were so many big stories in New Mexico this year that it was hard to pare down a list. Instead, our panel of journalists is going to be talking about four themes: child abuse and wellbeing, N.M. law enforcement, politics and SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

We’re going to do something a little different with a rare pre-recorded this show, so we won’t be taking any calls. But we still want to hear from you. What do you think the big New Mexico news was this year? What captured your attention? What do you think got missed? Got any good news? Shoot @KUNMnews a Tweet while the show airs, #YearInNM.

We'll be back to take your calls and comments on Jan. 12 for a 2017 legislative preview. Talk to you then.

Guests

• Longtime criminal justice reporter Jeff Proctor

• Sarah Gustavus, a producer of “New Mexico In Focus” at PBS

• Elise Kaplan, who covers breaking news at the Albuquerque Journal

• Joey Peters of The NM Political Report

It’s a heavy show. And there are resources if it’s got you feeling down.

The Warmline: 1-855-466-7100

The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 1-855-662-7474

AGORA Crisis Center: 1-866-HELP-1-NM

Domestic Violence Resources

Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-773-3645

Enlace Comunitario serves Latina immigrants who are victims of domestic violence

The New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Albuquerque – Domestic Violence Resource Center, and S.A.F.E. House

Santa Fe – Esperanza Shelter

Espanola – Crisis Center of Northern New Mexico

More Reading On Child Abuse And Wellbeing

Candlelight vigil honors ‘three angels’ killed in Four Hills shooting

‘Just a piece of paper’

Advocates say system is failing victims of domestic violence

Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil for Victoria Martens

Ashlynne, ‘An angel we will never forget’

Family urges changes to protect NM children

Efforts To Reduce Child Abuse

A Fresh Approach To Curbing N.M. Child Abuse

Archbishop: What N.M. Kids Really Need Isn’t An Ad Campaign

Young Mom Talks About Learning How To Be A Parent

On Police Shootings

Was James Boyd Murdered? Albuquerque Police On Trial

The Justice Project

Relationships make prosecuting police difficult

DA’s seek statewide policy on police shootings

Officers’ language strips emotion from shootings

Feds confirm investigation of APD body cam allegations

Puff of Smoke: How the justice system was designed to clear the cop who killed Jeanette Anaya

On Politics

TRD Secretary Padilla resigns after AG’s search warrant

The key parts of the Demesia Padilla search warrant

History, Trauma And The Trump Protest

New Mexico Response To Trump Campaign

A Look At DACA

Secretary of State Race: Maggie Toulouse Oliver

An Uphill Battle at Secretary of State, but Toulouse Oliver says she’s up for it

Voices Behind The Vote: The Daughter of Immigrants

Voices Behind The Vote: A Pastor Talks Trump

Outgoing Senate majority leader reflects on career

On SNAP

Employees say HSD asked them to falsify SNAP applications

HSD Officials Testify About Doctored Food Stamps Applications

New Mexico Defrauds The Poor Out Of Food Stamps, Whistleblowers Say

Tough Choices After State Delays Emergency Food AidISD Worker: Why Don’t They Follow The Rules?

Incomplete SNAP report finds possible internal falsifications

Feds smack state for SNAP snafus

State official who pleaded the 5th no longer in charge of SNAP processing

TIMELINE: The Fraught History Of Food Stamps In New Mexico